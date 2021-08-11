Lidl NI launches campaign to recruit 50 warehouse roles over next six months

The dedicated drive to recruit 50 warehouse roles represents an investment of more than £1 million in annual salaries and boosts Lidl NI’s workforce to more than 1,000 staff.

The additional roles have been created to support Lidl NI’s continued growth across the region and come with a market-leading benefits package including award-winning learning, development and progression opportunities within the company. With a focus on training and development, candidates can expect ongoing extensive training from an experienced team member, excellent opportunities for development and long-term career prospects.

Warehouse Operative Rowan Stewart, who joined the team at Nutts Corner earlier this year, said: “Since starting my career with Lidl Northern Ireland in January, I’ve been really impressed with the opportunities available. After just six months, I was promoted from stock picker to a role on the processing desk, where I’m responsible for overseeing logistics and ensuring orders get out on time. I absolutely love what I do – the warehouse is fast-paced but I really enjoy the buzz.

Daniel McCaughley, Regional Logistics Manager at Lidl NI and Rowan Stewart, Warehouse Operative at Lidl NI

“What I love most about my job though is the people. The team is so diverse yet we’re one big family. My colleagues have been incredibly supportive, even encouraging me to step forward for the promotion, which I wouldn’t have had the confidence to do otherwise. That’s what makes our team so great, everyone helps each other and managers really recognise you for your hard work.

“I’d encourage anyone interested in applying to just do it. The benefits are second to none and I couldn’t ask for a more inclusive or supportive working environment. I can’t wait to see where my career takes me next.”

The new warehouse roles form part of a wider recruitment drive announced earlier this year by NI’s fastest-growing supermarket to fill 170 jobs across its regional warehouse and network of 41 stores.

Daniel McCaughley, Regional Logistics manager at Lidl NI, added: “With more than 300,000 weekly shoppers, we depend on our operations team to keep more than 2,000 products flowing seamlessly through to our 41 stores across the region.

“We pride ourselves on our expert management of stock flow, which has seen us successfully navigate the challenges posed by Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic. Our warehouse team have been absolutely integral in ensuring the continued supply of fresh, frozen and ambient products to Northern Irish consumers and our drive to expand our warehouse operatives team is pivotal to our continued growth.

“Our most important asset has always been our people and we are very proud to be recognised for providing an exceptional place to work. We look forward to expanding our team and welcoming new talent to enjoy a rewarding and fulfilling career with us.”

Lidl NI was recently recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer for 2021. The esteemed international, sought-after certification, held by global brands such as PepsiCo, Adidas and Heineken, showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work, exhibited through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more.

An independent review of Lidl Northern Ireland’s operations published by Oxford Economics in 2019 showed that the retailer already contributes around £180 million annually to the local economy and sustains more than 3,500 jobs.

For more information on the roles available and to apply, visit https://jobs.lidl-ni.co.uk/

