Lidl NI launches major recruitment roadshow to hire for 100 new retail roles this Saturday

Lidl Northern Ireland is launching a major recruitment roadshow to hire for 100 permanent new retail roles across its network of stores throughout the region to support its continued growth and expansion.

Taking place on Saturday, November 13, six regional recruitment events will be held across Belfast, Downpatrick, Enniskillen, Newry, Omagh and Portadown to fill a range of in-store roles.

The new jobs announcement follows a wider recruitment drive by Lidl NI earlier this year to fill 170 jobs across its regional warehouse and network of 41 stores. Representing an investment of more than £1 million in annual salaries, this latest recruitment intake will boost Lidl NI’s workforce to more than 1,100 employees.

Recruitment event attendees will have the chance to meet with Lidl NI representatives to learn more about the Customer Assistant roles available and the market-leading benefits successful candidates can enjoy with a career at Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket.

Gordon Cruikshanks, sales operations executive for Lidl NI, said: “We serve more than 300,000 weekly shoppers across Northern Ireland and as we continue to grow and welcome even more shoppers, we’re on the lookout for motivated candidates to join our friendly store teams.

“Life at Lidl NI is fast-paced and challenging but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Our store teams are central to our success – they drive our frontline operations while ensuring excellent customer service and satisfaction.

“A career in retail can be hugely fun and rewarding and we pride ourselves on offering a great rate of pay, fantastic benefits, award winning training and development programmes and plenty of opportunity for progression. I would encourage anyone considering a move into retail to come along to our recruitment event, meet the team and take the first step towards a fulfilling career with one of Northern Ireland’s top companies.”

Supported by industry-leading training, candidates can benefit from excellent opportunities for development and long-term career prospects. Additional perks include competitive hourly rates of up to £14 per hour, supplementary pay, unlimited flexibility and 10-30 hour contracts.

Lidl NI was recently recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer for 2021. The esteemed international, sought-after certification, held by global brands such as PepsiCo, Adidas and Heineken, showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work, exhibited through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity & Inclusion and more.

“Our most important asset has always been our people and we are very proud to be recognised for providing an exceptional place to work. We look forward to expanding our team and welcoming new talent to enjoy a rewarding and fulfilling career with us”, added Gordon.

Confirmed as Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket by Kantar, with 12.2% year-on-year sales growth in 2021, Lidl contributes around £180 million a year to the local economy, sustaining 3,500 jobs while buying and exporting as much as £290 million worth of local goods and products.

The company employs more than 1,000 employees across its 41-strong store network and Regional Distribution Centre in Nutt’s Corner, Co. Antrim.

The recruitment event will take place at the following locations on Saturday, November 13:

Belfast/Co Antrim: Maldron Hotel, 20 Brunswick St, Belfast (9am – 2pm)

Co Armagh: Seagoe Hotel, 22 Upper Church Lane, Portadown, Craigavon (9am – 1pm)

Co Down: Denvir’s Hotel, 14 English St, Downpatrick (9am – 2pm)

Co Down: Canal Court Hotel, Merchants Quay, Newry (2pm-6pm)

Co Fermanagh: Killyhevlin Hotel, Dublin Rd, Killyhevlin, Enniskillen (2pm-6pm)

Co Tyrone: Silver Birch Hotel, 5 Gortin Rd, Tyrone, Omagh (9am – 1pm)

Registration or advance booking is not required.

For more information about careers at Lidl Northern Ireland, visit https://jobs.lidl-ni.co.uk/

