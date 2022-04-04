Lifetime commitment award for County Down woman

The CO3 Leadership Awards bring together the leaders, volunteers, and organisations that support and assist thousands of people across Northern Ireland through their work.

Valarie McConville, CEO of CO3, said: “Kate Fleck received this award as she has demonstrated dedication, professionalism, and integrity throughout her career. She has produced an identifiably profound effect on the sector through effective and committed leadership over the last 20 years.”

Paul Donaghy, chair, OCN NI, a leading Awarding body, that develops and awards qualifications which engage, enrich and equip learners for life, explained: “Throughout her two decades of service to the NI health sector, Kate has been a true ambassador for the people of Northern Ireland. We couldn’t be prouder of what she has achieved, and we applaud her steadfast commitment to the third sector.”

Kate Fleck pictured receiving her lifetime commitment to the third sector award from Valarie McConville, CEO of CO3, at the recent CO3 Leadership Awards 2022 held in Belfast

Throughout her career, Kate, from Groomsport, has worked with organisations such as Arthritis Care, Diabetes UK and she has served on the boards of The Family Fund and CO3 Health and Social Care Special Interest Group.

Paul concluded: “Despite retiring in 2018, Kate still plays an active role by serving on the board of Open College Network and the South East Local Commissioning Group, which is responsible for the commissioning of health and social care in the area. Congratulations Kate from the entire OCN NI team, a richly deserved accolade.”

