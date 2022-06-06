Line of Duty star to be special guest at NI Chamber’s annual lunch

Adrian Dunbar will take part in an on-stage interview with Tara Mills

By Claire Cartmill
Monday, 6th June 2022, 7:00 am
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 10:19 am

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) is set to host its flagship Annual Lunch in Belfast City Hall on Friday, June 24.

Star of Line of Duty, award-winning actor, director and writer Adrian Dunbar will be the special guest.

During an on-stage interview with Tara Mills, Enniskillen-born Adrian will share personal insights into an extraordinary career which has made him one of Northern Ireland’s most renowned talents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Star of Line of Duty, award-winning actor, director and writer Adrian Dunbar

Over 400 business people are set to attend the sold-out event, which is supported by NI Chamber’s Communications Partner, BT along with Cleaver Fulton Rankin, GMcG, Fujitsu and drinks reception sponsor, Dell.

David Clements, Fujitsu, Ann McGregor, NI Chamber, Ronan Carey, Dell, Gillian McAuley, NI Chamber, Paul McBride, Cleaver Fulton Rankin, Paul Murnaghan, BT and Susan Dunlop, GMcG
NI ChamberChamber of Commerce and IndustryEnniskillen