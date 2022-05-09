Linwoods appoints Patrick Woods to managing director

Based in Armagh, and established in 1965, Linwoods is a family owned company that manufacturer a range of Premium Healthy Super Foods.

Patrick takes over the role from his father John Woods who led the company for the past 60 years.

John will continue to have a key strategic role in the company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick who has worked in the business since a teenager has a background in food and nutrition having qualified with a degree in Food Nutrition and Health from CAFRE. He has two younger siblings Joseph and Ellen, both of whom are also involved in the business.

Patrick is particularly keen to improve on the sustainability side of the Linwoods business through manufacturing and packaging.

Started over 50 years ago with a small local shop owned by the Woods family in Co. Armagh, Linwoods has experienced an increase in turnover of 17% in 2020-2021.

The company aims to enhance people’s health and wellbeing, helping them feel great everyday by providing sustainable and healthy food.