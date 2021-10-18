Liopa wins healthcare contract with new AI lip-reading technology

Belfast based software SME, Liopa, has secured its first commercial contract with a UK based hospital for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) lip-reading app, SRAVI (Speech Recognition Application for the Voice Impaired).

Following significant investment in Research and Development (R&D) with the support of Invest Northern Ireland, SRAVI is now licensed for use across inpatient units at the Royal Preston Hospital in England.

Fabian Campbell-West, CTO and co-founder of Liopa, said: “We have developed SRAVI specifically for ICU and Critical Care patients who have lost the ability to speak for numerous reasons, including tracheostomies. Essentially the technology brings a voice to the voiceless by using Visual Speech Recognition and AI technology to support patients, deciphering speech from lip movements. Patients mouth words into their smartphone camera and the SRAVI app will read out what they are saying. This improves communication between patients, families and healthcare staff, which is so important for patient care and wellbeing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Vicky Kell, director of innovation, research and development, Invest NI with Fabian Campbell West, CTO and co-founder, Liopa

Established in 2015, Liopa is a spin-out SME from the Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) and has also undertaken a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) with QUB as the academic partner which helped it to enhance the system’s audio speech recognition.

Fabian continued: “We’re proud to be leading the way in a first of its kind technology which has helped us to secure our first contract with Royal Preston Hospital. Moving forward, we want to help people with various medical conditions including stroke, trauma and paralysis and hope to see SRAVI implemented in more hospitals across the UK and beyond. We’re also excited to see where SRAVI will take us, with plans to move into new sectors including Automotive, Digital Healthcare, Finance and Security markets.”

Invest Northern Ireland offered Liopa £289,423 of support towards R&D to develop its visual speech recognition system, secure international patents and undertake marketing activities.

Congratulating the company on securing its first contract, Dr Vicky Kell, Invest Northern Ireland’s director of Innovation, Research and Development, added: “Liopa is an ambitious company that has shown how strategic investment in R&D can lead a company to be more competitive.

“We’ve supported Liopa’s growth since its inception, helping it to create intelligent, pioneering products that are a real benefit to the healthcare sector.

“I am pleased that our support, combined with a KTP, has helped it to secure this significant contract with Royal Preston Hospital.

“Now, we’re working with Liopa as it invests in future growth plans. Our Eastern regional team is working closely with the company to provide expert advice, marketing intelligence and support the implementation of a strategic marketing plan to develop its presence in new markets and sectors. I look forward to following Liopa’s future global successes.”

In recognition of Liopa’s commitment to innovation, it has been awarded a Gold Level Innovator Certificate from Innovate NI.

Invest NI is committed to driving innovation in Northern Ireland and is a proud partner of Innovate NI, a Department for the Economy programme, helping local businesses innovate successfully.

For further information, visit www.innovateni.com

Liopa has also availed of funding from Co-Fund NI, part of Invest NI’s Access to Finance suite of debt and equity funds. Co-Fund NI and Invest NI’s R&D support are part financed by the European Regional Development Fund under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014–2020.

This support is part funded by the Department for Economy Economic Recovery Action Plan.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.