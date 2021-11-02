Lisburn firm, Artemis Technologies, to exhibit at COP26

The company has been announced as an exhibitor at the climate change conference where it will unveil a scale model of the company’s advanced high-speed zero- emission workboat, to be launched next year.

Replica scale models of the Artemis eFoilerTM propelled vessel, will be exhibited in the public Green Zone at the Glasgow Science Museum, and the International Maritime Hub at the City of Glasgow College’s Riverside Campus.

CEO and founder of Artemis Technologies, Dr Iain Percy OBE, said: “Our mission is to lead the decarbonisation of maritime and we are proud to be playing a part in helping the UK reach its sustainability targets.

CEO and founder of Artemis Technologies, Dr Iain Percy OBE

“As we continue to make strides towards a net zero future for the marine industry across the globe, we are excited to showcase examples of our ground-breaking designs and technologies at the COP26 summit.

“COP26 is hugely significant for the UK, providing an opportunity to highlight the efforts being made across all four regions to tackle the global climate crisis at a time when these efforts are more important than ever before.

“We welcome the opportunity to provide a greater insight into the important work we do at Artemis Technologies and look forward to contributing to the wider conversation on climate action and the green recovery.”

Open to the public, the Green Zone aims to shine a light on the amazing and diverse world of climate action.

World leaders will arrive in Scotland for the summit itself, alongside tens of thousands of negotiators, government representatives and businesses for 12 days of talks.

During the conference, Artemis Technologies will also participate in the Maritime Skills Commission’s Green Skills Forum, aimed at identifying the future competencies that will be required within the maritime sector to facilitate the transition to net zero.

Dr Iain Percy OBE will also contribute to an expert panel session as part of ‘Get Set for Workboat 2050’ in association with the Workboat Association. Iain will join other panellists to discuss the steps being taken to successfully lower carbon emissions in the workboat and commercial marine sector.

Founded in 2017, Artemis Technologies aims to lead the decarbonisation of the maritime sector through the development of innovative and sustainable technologies and products.

It is also the lead partner in the Belfast Maritime Consortium, a 13-member syndicate working to design and build zero-emission high-speed ferries in the city through the creation of its unique electric hydrofoiling propulsion system which is set to revolutionise the maritime industry.

