Lisburn firm makes bespoke rubbish recycling bins for Titanic Quarter

It is the first district in Northern Ireland to replace its traditional rubbish bins throughout its external public spaces and is its most recent initiative implemented by the development company, having converted to an all-electric corporate vehicle fleet in 2020.

Unicorn Urban, a Lisburn based manufacturing company, were appointed by Titanic Quarter to develop and supply the bespoke dual rubbish recycling bins.

Titanic Quarter’s commercial director, James Eyre, said: “Providing the infrastructure to encourage everyone to behave in an environmentally friendly manner is an integral part of our philosophy here in Titanic Quarter and we will be continuing to seek innovative ways to reduce our impact on the environment. We have replaced our standard rubbish bins with these bespoke dual litter recycling bins enabling everyone in Titanic Quarter to take one step greener by recycling more and help divert waste from landfill.

Titanic Quarter Ltd has completed the installation of dual litter recycling bins

“Sustainability is a core value throughout our property development and management activities which include the regeneration of former shipyard land and buildings, delivering sustainable buildings, a place that supports a reduced dependency on the private car and an active and healthy environment for all. For over a decade we have been delivering buildings that have achieved LEED Gold and BREEAM Excellent sustainability ratings.”

Luke Hamill, sales manager at Unicorn Urban, added: “We are delighted to work with Titanic Quarter on such an important recycling initiative - sustainability and durability are at the core of everything we do at Unicorn Urban.”

