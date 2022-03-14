Lisburn firm provides a waste to energy solution by fueling transportation fleet

The innovation by McCulla (Ireland) Limited provides a waste to energy solution to fuel McCulla’s transportation fleet.

McCulla have achieved this by extending their existing Anaerobic Digestion Plant in Lisburn further to allow them to produce compressed bio-methane on site which will then be used as a bio-fuel.

At the recent launch Minister Poots, said: “I welcomes this innovative and exciting initiative by McCulla Transport to power its fleet which is also very timely this Food Waste Action Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Environment Minister Edwin Poots pictured with Ashley McCulla chairman McCulla (Ireland) Limited at the wheel of the one of the new vehicles

“This is a prime example of the circular economy at work. In this case, compressed bio-methane produced from waste food is being used to power the vehicles that deliver food to the very supermarkets whose waste was used to produce the bio-fuel in the first place.”

The Minister added: “This waste to energy recovery makes a very positive contribution to society. This initiative demonstrates how business needs and environmental needs can complement each other for mutual benefit.

“Northern Ireland’s transition to a circular economy will undoubtedly be a cornerstone of achieving reductions in carbon emissions as well as contributing to our net zero ambitions.

This will help us deliver a greener, low carbon and circular economy for Northern Ireland and contribute towards my Green Growth Strategy and our new climate legislation.”

Environment Minister pictured with Peter Summerton, managing director McCulla (Ireland) Limited with one of the new transport vehicles

Speaking at the launch Ashley McCulla, added: “We are extremely proud to introduce Northern Ireland’s first circular economy waste-to-energy transport fleet.

“Through collaborative partnerships we collect food waste from our customers and process it through our anaerobic digester plant to produce energy. This includes electricity for our cold stores and bio-methane gas for our trucks. These trucks reduce CO2 emissions by 93% in comparison to diesel. We also supply bio-fertiliser to local farms to grow more food.

“It really is a full circle process that reduces waste to an absolute minimum right across our supply chain.”

The Minister concluded: “I would also like to encourage everyone to take a few small steps at home over the next few to support Food Waste Action Week.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.