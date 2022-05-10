Lisburn firm win major banking contract and invests in new security printer

Peter Thomas, managing director of DLRT

Northern Ireland firm DLRT Ltd have investment in new equipment having won a major banking contract.

Part of the TALL Group of Companies, DLRT invested in Canon OCE digital technology to support their existing customer requirements and future proofing their business.

Based in Lisburn, DLRT have commenced a programme of replacement and upgrading to new Canon OCE digital security printer and personalisation machines which have the capability of producing high quality cheque books, prescriptions and bespoke personalised mailings on behalf of financial and government customers across the island of Ireland and the UK.

This significant investment is supported by Invest NI and comes at a time when DLRT has won a major banking contract as part of the wider TALL Group.

Peter Thomas, managing director, is delighted to be again working with Canon OCE and its very professional team.

He explained: “Our directors, management team and staff here at DLRT are thrilled with the investment in our facilities.

“As a collective, we recognised the importance of our decisions when embarking on this journey, as well as the benefits of sourcing all our digital capability with Canon OCE.

“The installation means we are now one of Canon OCE’s main clients on the island of Ireland.

“Their print solution and attention to detail together with their previous track record with us, helped crystallise the investment into a multiple machine, multiple year deal that will provide real alternatives for potential customers who haven’t yet experienced our multi-award-winning service. “These are exciting times for us.

“The Lisburn team led by our site operations manager, Brian McDonagh, should be very proud that they have delivered this new installation for the business.

“We also owe a debt of gratitude to Jonathan Duncan of Invest NI who championed our project and provided additional advice and much welcomed assistance.”

Welcoming the company’s investment, John Hood, Invest NI’s director of multi sector outlined the need to enhance ‘fraud protection and introducing new technologies’ as well as produce ‘more efficient machinery’.

He continued: “DLRT recognises that the way consumers are using cheques is changing and with the increase in fraudulent transactions in the banking system has developed a growth strategy driven by investment in this new more efficient machinery.

“The machinery will enable it to build a more competitive global position and secure new contracts by enhancing fraud protection and introducing new technologies like the patented QR code based image survivable features.

“We’re pleased to support DLRT with this investment, ensuring its business is sustainable in Lisburn for many years to come.”

Highlighting Canon OCE’s commitment to have ‘a leading position in the security print and personalisation sector’, Donnan Cullen from Canon OCE, added: “We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with DLRT with the newly installed machines.

“It is an important step for Canon OCE towards a leading position in the security print and personalisation sector.

“We look forward to working together with DLRT and to help this impressive and innovative company to continue to thrive within the Irish market.”

Sited in Lisburn, DLRT Ltd are perfectly positioned to offer digital print and personalisation solutions for customers on both sides of the border and in mainland UK.

DLRT are a multiple award-winning supplier with a long pedigree in secure data management and print solutions.

This is underpinned by ISO 9001, ISO27001, Cyber Essentials Plus, FSQS and APACS 55 accreditations.