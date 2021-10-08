Lisburn Square venue to undergo £1m transformation

A former Wetherspoons establishment at Lisburn Square is to undergo a £1 million investment as part of a transformation project involving Northern Ireland’s largest hospitality group, Beannchor.

The significant refurbishment is now underway to completely revamp the venue, which will create 30 jobs and further enhance the city of Lisburn’s growing social scene.

The Lark, expected to open at the end of November, will span two levels. Complete with a fully heated and covered outdoor area, the ground floor will be home to live music from popular musicians and offer patrons an extensive and creative drinks menu featuring craft beers and cocktails.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conall Wolsey, director of Beannchor

On the first floor, the space will become the Group’s second ‘Yardbird’ restaurant – mirroring a similar set up to its Cathedral Quarter sister bar, The Dirty Onion. The 60-seater family-friendly dining venue will specialise in rotisserie chicken, ribs and wings.

This is the third hospitality venue within Lisburn Square to be unveiled by Beannchor. Last year, the Group opened the doors to its £4m hotel, Haslem, after identifying a growing demand for high quality hospitality offerings in the city following the success of its Little Wing pizzeria restaurant, which opened at the Square in 2017.

Commenting on the announcement, Conall Wolsey, director of Beannchor, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with the development team at Lisburn Square again and bringing our expertise to transform the city’s former Wetherspoons pub into a more modern establishment.

“Opening The Lark is a demonstration of the confidence we have in Lisburn and the increasing demand from locals who are searching for premium food, beverage and leisure experiences that match those of Belfast city.

“With this significant refurbishment, we hope the venue will appeal to a wider audience group than its predecessor and further boost the Square’s day and night-time economy.”

The Beannchor Group’s portfolio includes The Merchant Hotel, Belfast; Bullitt Hotel and The Dirty Onion in Belfast; The Hillside in Hillsborough and eight Little Wing Pizzerias in locations across Northern Ireland.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.