Listings slump is driving up Northern Ireland house prices as demand for property fails to be met

Northern Ireland’s housing market enters 2022 with the same challenges that persisted for much of last year – insufficient supply of homes to meet buyer demand and house prices rising beyond the grasp of many as a result. That’s according to results from December 2021 RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) and Ulster Bank Residential Market Survey.

A continued shortage of new properties being listed for sale was the most prominent theme of the latest survey. In addition to pushing prices higher, this also curtailed sales despite new buyer enquiries continuing to increase.

In December, 60% more NI respondents reported a rise in the number of new buyers looking for a property. The rise in newly agreed sales was more modest with a net balance of 9% of respondents reporting an increase. This is not surprising, as respondents reported a decline in new properties coming onto the market for the sixth consecutive month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This imbalance between demand and supply is currently underpinning growth in house prices. Indeed, in December, 80% more NI respondents reported a rise in house prices, and +49% anticipate prices to rise over the next three months too.

As NI surveyors look ahead towards the spring season, they do foresee a more upbeat outlook for sales, though, with a net balance of +28% expecting sales to return to growth over the coming three months.

Samuel Dickey, RICS NI Residential Property spokesman, said: “Despite changes to stamp duty and interest rate rises in the second half of 2021, new buyer enquiries remained strong to the end of the year. However, a lack of stock continues to be the issue highlighted by surveyors as both holding back sales and pushing up prices. That said, there is a suggestion that there is scope for transaction numbers to edge up over the next few months.”

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, added: “We saw strong mortgage demand through 2021 and continue to offer 95% mortgages and a range of green mortgages this year. Indeed, we have extended our Green Mortgage offering to buy to let properties. Customers remortgaging or purchasing a Buy to Let property that has a valid Energy Performance Certificate rating of A or B are now being offered discounted two year and five year fixed rate Buy to Let mortgages.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.