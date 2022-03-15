Livestream funerals helps families say goodbye from anywhere in the world

Funeral Partners, the funeral businesses that owns Bairds of Antrim Funeral Directors, has appointed MCN Media, based in Cookstown, as its provider after a successful trial at the Antrim branch.

Jon Baird, business principal of Bairds of Antrim, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has made livestreamed funeral services a popular demand that continues to increase. With MCN Media’s technology, we’re able to provide high-quality and no-fuss livestreams from our on-site service room that families can securely share with friends and relatives via a private web link.”

Jon and Emma-Jayne McClure, regional support manager at Funeral Partners, experimented with a variety of platforms and equipment to facilitate streaming at Bairds of Antrim before coming across livestreaming specialist MCN Media.

Livestreaming technology installed in Bairds of Antrim's service room

At the click of a button, the funeral team are now able to book what time the livestream starts and MCN Media handle the rest, generating a password protected link for them to share with families to watch on the Bairds of Antrim website.

Emma-Jayne said: “Funeral Partners installed a dedicated router for the service room and MCN Media are able to remotely access the cameras to fix any issues during the service, which is fantastic.”

Seamus McNicholl, manging director of MCN Media, added: “From start to finish, we found Bairds of Antrim very easy to work with. They knew exactly what their customers’ needs were and our engineers were able to achieve what was required, including a stable recording facility and secure password system to help families keep control. We believe the demand for livestreamed funeral services is only set to grow, and now is the time to upgrade.”