LK Communications helps Visit Belfast to drive tourism recovery

The Holywood-based firm LK Communications was first appointed to Visit Belfast in 2011 to help drive growth across leisure, business and cruise tourism sectors and secure its place as a top global city destination.

As the global tourism industry recovers from the impact of Covid-19, the destination marketing organisation for the Belfast City Region has set out a new direction of travel and a step change in its marketing, sales and visitor servicing operations by putting sustainability, inclusive growth and the citizens of Belfast at the heart of its plans and operations.

Following years of investment - including hotels, conference facilities and world class attractions - Visit Belfast believes the city region is well placed to recover and has set ambitious targets in its recovery strategy, including a £344 million return to the economy by 2024.

Visit Belfast director of marketing and communications, Anne McMullan, said: “The importance of tourism to the city economy and Belfast to the regional visitor economy cannot be underestimated and I’m delighted that following a competitive procurement process we have reappointed LK Communications to help us deliver on our goals and ambitions for these important recovery years ahead.

“Together, as partners since 2011, we have seen record visitor numbers and have helped Belfast become the exciting, internationally recognised city break, conference and cruise destination that it is today. As we continue to emerge from a difficult period for the tourism and hospitality industry, I’m delighted to have LK Communications on board as we steer towards a new, more sustainable, inclusive and successful future for this warm, welcoming, ambitious and resilient city.”

A public-private sector partnership funded and supported by Belfast City Council, Tourism NI, Tourism Ireland, Invest NI and strategic and corporate partners Translink, Diageo, Value Cabs and ICC Belfast, Visit Belfast represents more than 500 private sector businesses.

LK Communications managing director, Nikki Larkin, added: “Partnership and collaboration have been key to Visit Belfast’s success for more than two decades and we are delighted to have played our part in supporting the city’s success. In a changing, increasingly competitive and challenging environment, strategic communications will play a pivotal role in rebuilding confidence and in supporting tourism’s recovery at home and abroad.

“With world class attractions, unrivalled hospitality, history and culture, Belfast is in a strong position for renewed growth and we are delighted to be supporting Visit Belfast again as it delivers fresh growth and new sustainable opportunities for the city, stakeholders and partners.”

LK Communications was also appointed by Visit Belfast to provide a comprehensive daily media monitoring services as part of a separate tender process.

A full-service and multi award-winning communications agency, LK Communications delivers creative data and insight-led strategic campaigns that drives brands.

Powered by a strong and experienced team, the company is one of the UK and Ireland’s most successful agencies.

With a strong roster of public and private sector clients, LK Communications is a trusted partner for Lidl Northern Ireland, Lookers Plc, Charles Hurst Group, Galgorm Collection, Aflac NI, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Gas Networks Ireland, Eir, Trinseo and Wirefox among others.

