Local and international tech experts join line up as BelTech returns in person

Tech expert and CTO of Stripe David will be joined by Carlos Alzate, a senior AI advisor from AI Fund, who will travel in from Colombia for the ninth annual BelTech conference at Titanic Belfast on Thursday, April 7.

An event for local technologists and business leaders, BelTech will this year focus on the challenges of delivering a software product to market.

Lord Mayor of Belfast councillor Kate Nicholl will open the event, which will also be addressed by Tony Marron, new managing director at Liberty IT, Chloe McAteer, senior software engineer at Hamilton Robson and Wendy Kelly, senior team manager at Allstate Northern Ireland.

VP of technology products at Unosquare Mark Brown, Catherine Paul, lead software engineer at Kainos, Cllr Kate Nicholl, managing director of Liberty IT, Tony Marron and Kevin Higgins, technical lat Allstate NI

An opportunity to meet and collaborate across the local and international technology ecosystem, BelTech is once again curated by technologists from three of Northern Ireland’s largest technology companies; Kainos, Allstate NI and Liberty IT.

Sessions will include:

Secure Digital Transformation in 2022 and Beyond with Wesley Pullen, Field CTO at Cloudbees, Washington

Sustainable Tech, a panel discussion chaired by Journalist Amanda Ferguson featuring David Anderson, Bazaarvoice, Ricardo Sueiras, Open Source AWS and Alexandra Mousavizadeh, Tortoise Media

Chief technology officer at Stripe David Singleton

Bolstering Big Data with AI in E-commerce with Jordan McDonald, BazaarVoice

How to Win Cloud and Influence People with Chloe McAteer, Hamilton Robinson

API Versioning: The Hippocratic Oath with Catherine Paul, Kainos

A Day in the Life of an Engineer on GitHub with Colin Dembovsky, Field Solutions Engineer, GitHub Texas

BelTech 2022 is supported by Kainos, Allstate NI, Liberty IT, Unosquare, Expleo, Options and Belfast City Council.

BelTech curator and group CTO at Kainos, Tom Gray, said: “The aim of BelTech is to celebrate and give a platform to local influential tech voices and to help spark ideas and collaboration within our sector by inspiring the next generation of software professionals.

“Technologists across Northern Ireland are working to push the boundaries of what we can offer as a solution to the challenges we face in society. This is reflected in the schedule for this year’s BelTech conference which will bring together a talented roster of professionals. Returning in person, we are also pleased to be welcoming global tech experts who are known around the world for their innovations.”

Kevin Higgins, technical lead at Allstate NI, explained: “Every year BelTech is a dynamic and exciting event that profiles the local tech industry and sparks new ideas. With phenomenal and inspirational speakers in the programme, we are proud to be involved in this year’s event. As technologists, we rely on collaboration and knowledge sharing with our peers, now more than ever after two years of independent working. Being from the North West, it is fantastic to be involved and play a role in one of Northern Ireland’s largest annual technology conferences.”

Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT, added: “Every year BelTech is a dynamic and exciting event that profiles the local tech industry and sparks new ideas. With phenomenal and inspirational speakers in the programme, we are proud to be involved in this year’s event. As technologists, we rely on collaboration and knowledge sharing with our peers, now more than ever after two years of independent working. It is fantastic to be involved and play a role in one of Northern Ireland’s largest annual technology conferences.”

“We are pleased to once again be involved in a conference that will unite local and international technologists for a lively programme about software delivery and the challenges of making it to market. We have no doubt that BelTech will spark valuable discussions and connections amongst our collaborative when it returns to Titanic Belfast on April 7.”

To find out more and register for the virtual conference which takes place on Thursday, April 7, visit: https://beltech.co/

