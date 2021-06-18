Local Business Duo Launch Living Room Cafe

The award-winning team have run hugely popular, 81 Restaurant in Holywood since 2013, alongside an outdoor catering and drinks company, Liquid Crew.

The new Living Room café originally opened on December 20 2020 and had four days trade before the third lockdown was implemented. It is now back in business and has enjoyed a bumper few weeks of opening trade.

Plans are now afoot to open a second Living Room Café in the Boucher Road branch of EZ Living.

Business duo Demelza Kelly Flynn and Darryl Flynn

Speaking about the relaunch, Demelza Kelly Flynn said: “The past 12 months have been an absolute roller coaster for us as small business owners.

“The enforced closure had huge effects not only on our business, but the staff, us as a family and our future.

“In the downtime, we looked at our current offering at 81 and know we have a fantastic product and amazing team.

“We wanted to grow and replicate that alongside a strong brand and come back with a new, complimentary fresh offering.

“When the opportunity arose to open a café in one of our favourite stores, EZ Living, was too good an opportunity to dismiss.

“We have now been open a few weeks, and the response has been absolutely phenomenal.

“We have introduced a fabulous new menu which includes snacks, main meals and amazing coffee – we are fully inclusive for all, including vegan, vegetarian, gluten free and children, and we are building on that and evolving our offering every single day.”

Housed within EZ Living Interiors, a local, family-run store, which has an extensive range of fabulous furniture, with 15 stores across Ireland, one in Belfast and one in Boucher Road.

Demelza continued: “The response has been so encouraging that we will soon be opening within the recently extended Boucher Road store which has expanded to become the largest interior store within Ireland. We look forward to a busy few months showcasing our new locations, menus and offering.”

The Living Room Cafe is located upstairs in in EZ living Interiors at Holywood Exchange which boasts a multitude of free parking spaces, free Wifi and lift access to all floors. It is open from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

