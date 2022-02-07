Local entrepreneurs battle it out Dragon’s Den style for Pop Up places

Niall Lynch and Bridgene Graham, Coalesce Wearable Art, centre, who made the first pitch., with from left, Deirdre Williams, business development manager, Fashion and Textile Design Centre, judges Michael Kelly, vice-chairman, Strabane BID, Fergal Rafferty, manager, Foyleside Shopping Centre, Emma McGill, Strabane Town Centre development manager, Yasmin Robinson, fashion blogger and Helen Quigley, Inner City Trust

The scheme is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, working in conjunction with The Fashion & Textile Design Centre (FTDC) in Londonderry and BID in Strabane. Budding entrepreneurs had the opportunity to apply to pitch their concepts to a special panel, and the winners will be announced this week. The successful candidates will secure one of six places to trade their merchandise in two top retail locations in Foyleside and the Pagoda until June. The wider package of support also includes bespoke mentoring, promotional marketing campaigns and technical assistance aimed at assisting up and coming talent as they establish their brand and progress to the next stage on their business journey.

The initiative is part of the new Start Up Accelerator Programme being delivered by Council, Enterprise NW and Strabane Enterprise Agency, who have secured £240,000 to assist individuals who have participated in the Go For It Programme, to take their business ideas further and develop their business skills.

The wider package of support also includes bespoke mentoring, promotional marketing campaigns and technical assistance.

Niall Lynch and Bridgene Graham, Coalesce Wearable Art, and Deirdre Williams, business development manager, Fashion and Textile Design Centre

Pictured at the RE:IMAGINE Pop Up Shop Pitching event are Deirdre Williams, business development manager, Fashion and Textile Design Centre, judges Emma McGill, Strabane Town Centre development manager, Fergal Rafferty, manager, Foyleside Shopping Centre, Michael Kelly, vice-chairman, Strabane BID, Yasmin Robinson, fashion blogger, and Helen Quigley, Inner City Trust

