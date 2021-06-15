Lookers begins recruitment for 29 new staff in Belfast

Car dealership business Lookers is looking to recruit 29 new members of staff in branches across Belfast following recent growth.

They are looking to fill a range of positions at Charles Hurst Honda Motorcycles, Jaguar Land Rover, Ferrari, BMW Motorcycles and Peugeot. The roles are in a variety of sales, vehicle technician, IT, marketing and advisory positions at both entry and senior levels.

The roles offer the opportunity for individuals to join an ever-growing multi-franchise dealer group which represents 32 volume and premium car manufacturers throughout the UK and Ireland.

Car dealership, Lookers

The compoany offers an industry-leading benefits package including competitive basic salaries, enhanced holidays that increase with service, eligibility to join car schemes, critical illness cover after two years, enhanced paid maternity leave for women and for some roles a company car and additional earning potential through commission or bonus.

On its recent recruitment drive, a spokesperson from Lookers, said “After the past year, we are thrilled to be recruiting for a variety of positions at branches across Belfast.

“We are on the look out for the best talent in Northern Ireland and are excited to welcome some great people into the business.”

