Loughview Leisure Group acquires Antrim Resort in rebrand deal

The 200-acre hotel and golf resort has been acquired by Loughview Leisure Group for an undisclosed sum. The deal will now bring the group’s number of staff to 250 people.

The purchase of the Hilton Templepatrick will add to Loughview Leisure Group’s portfolio of hotels across Northern Ireland, which includes Ten Square in central Belfast, Chimney Corner in Newtownabbey, and the Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus.

The company plans to rebrand the hotel to DoubleTree by Hilton, which will be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland. DoubleTree is one of the premier brands within the Hilton collection. The hotel and golf club will remain open without disruption through-out the duration of the rebrand.

Stephen Carson, Loughview Leisure Group director of operations, said: “We’re very glad to have secured the acquisition of The Hilton Templepatrick given its strategic location and its reputation as one of the favoured destinations in the Northern Irish hotel and golf scene.

“We will continue to invest in the resort going forward and have exciting plans to reveal in the upcoming weeks.”

Christopher Kearney, Loughview Leisure Group finance director said: “We’re thrilled to add the Hilton Templepatrick resort to our current portfolio of hotels. DoubleTree by Hilton is one of the fastest growing brands within Hilton’s portfolio and we’re very excited to be the first of this franchise in Northern Ireland.”

