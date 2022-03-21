LQ BID to host ‘clean and safe week’

Niall McQuillan, general manager at McQuillan Companies, Charlotte Irvine, LQ BID, Eoin Bigley, clean team and Constable Anthony Rea, PSNI street beat officer

The week will see LQ BID work in collaboration with the PSNI and McQuillan Companies to host a dedicated of programme of cleaning and safety related activities.

Charlotte Irvine, contracts and finance manager at LQ BID, said: “This time of the year is always on our radar as a key opportunity to deep clean the district, as the better weather is on the way and increased footfall expected over the coming months.

“Whilst our dedicated clean team litter pick and power wash each week, a thorough deep clean is important to keep business fronts and busy areas looking good all year round.

“With that in mind we will focus on the areas with heavy footfall such hospitality hot spots, and of course action LQ BID member requests.

“The district already looks well but there is always more we can do as a community so we’re inviting members organisations to encourage staff to each do something small to make sure entrances are kept tidy and presentable, all to help us on our mission to make the BID as clean as we can this Clean and Safe Week.”

Whilst the LQ BID Clean Team works in the district two days per week already, carrying out jobs that would otherwise be costly for members, additional resource will be directed to cleanliness and during Clean and Safe Week.

The clean team will work to a schedule as well as action member requests to ensure the full breadth of the Linen Quarter is covered.

Scheduled activities include litter removal, power washing and graffiti removal.

In addition to extra cleaning hours, LQ BID will also work with its dedicated PSNI Street Beat team and further patrolling hours will be in place with the District’s committed officer on hand to directly engage with businesses to successfully identify and resolve problems.

On Wednesday, March 23, Linen Quarter BID will host a ‘Protect Your Business’ breakfast seminar at The Maldron Hotel from 8.30am to 9.30am.

Funded by the Policing & Community Safety Partnership, the free event will bring together key partners Belfast City Council, PSNI, Extern, the Welcome Centre and SOS NI, and is an opportunity for business owners to discuss and address issues such as drug use and rough sleeping, and develop a strategic and collaborative approach in response.

Chris McCracken, managing director of LQ BID, said: “Strategic collaboration is really important across the District and as we look forward to a busier summer than the last, we are focused on ensuring the Linen Quarter is presentable and safe.

“I strongly encourage members to engage with the clean team and attend our breakfast seminar to discuss any issues that need to be resolved and understand how we at the BID and other partners can support.”

