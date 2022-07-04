LRA launches Economic Development Service to support business growth

The Labour Relations Agency (LRA) has launched a specialist ‘employment-focused’ advisory service which will work closely with Northern Ireland’s business sector to leverage competitive advantage and increase productivity.

The objective is to help rebuild the local economy by realising the long-term benefits of good employment practice and drive capacity as the local economy rebalances and recovers post Covid-19.

Initially established as a pilot scheme in the North West, the relevance and success of the new division has resulted in the consolidation of the team and expansion of its service on a Northern Ireland-wide basis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Smyth, advisory and economic development manager at the LRA with Colin Neill, CEO of Hospitality Ulster

Led by advisory and economic development manager Helen Smyth, the team will provide best practice employment advice, guidance, and training.

LRA’s economic development team will work in partnership with councils, Invest NI, and other local development agencies, to deliver its bespoke services at ground level.

“After two years of living with Covid, the workforce, the workplace, and our approach to working life has changed for good,” said Helen Smyth. “While there is an undercurrent of uncertainty and change, we now have a great opportunity to rethink how we manage our workforces so they can re-engage and help drive growth.

“Those organisations which adopt good employment practices, acknowledge the value of an engaged workforce, and harness the contribution of their employees, are best placed to thrive.”

All businesses – from start-ups to the long established – can avail of the latest advisory service from the LRA which is free and totally impartial.

With 40% of workers in the UK and Ireland considering leaving or changing jobs within the next six months, Hospitality Ulster is backing the LRA’s drive to bolster and reinforce the employer/employee relationship.

Colin Neill, CEO of Hospitality Ulster shares the LRA’s belief that people are the pathway to recovery, development, and success, particularly as the journey from covid continues to accelerate.

He added: “Over the next 12 months we will be collaborating closely with Helen and the Economic Development Team to raise awareness of these services across our membership.