LUKE 1977 opens first Northern Ireland store at The Boulevard

LUKE 1977 launched its 1,261 sq. ft. store yesterday, making it the seventh new retailer to set its sights on the Banbridge designer outlet in the past two years.

Coming from humble beginnings in the West Midlands in 2001, LUKE has developed into a leading contemporary menswear brand with a following stretching far and wide. Having grown with the support of key independent menswear boutiques, the brand has evolved organically keeping all of its values, which sets it apart.

The son of a talented Dressmaker, Luke Roper started making one-off shirts for his friends at the age of 15. This passion then grew into the well-known menswear brand that has an impressive sporting portfolio too, working in partnership with iconic football club Aston Villa, boxing heavyweight title contender Joe Joyce and world top 25 tennis player Dan Evans. Carrying a Mainline, Junior, Sport and Performance Collection, LUKE 1977 is a lifestyle brand that will stand the test of time.

Rasoul Didarzadeh, head of retail and sport, Jason Parry, head of retail creative and Adam Anderson, store manager at LUKE 1977 pictured with retail operations manager at The Boulevard, Pauline Tipping

Founder Luke Roper, said: “The strong customer base made The Boulevard the ideal location to open our first-ever NI store. We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to our first stand-alone LUKE store in Northern Ireland, an incredibly proud day for our business.”

Investing in employees and their futures has always been a priority for LUKE 1977 and something that will continue as it grows and develops its presence in Northern Ireland.

Retail operations manager at The Boulevard, Pauline Tipping, added: “We are thrilled LUKE 1977 chose The Boulevard as its first stand-alone Ireland store. Coming to the end of what has been a successful trading year, it is a fantastic addition to our enviable retail offering.

“Growing our retail variety over the past number of years has cemented The Boulevard as Northern Ireland’s premier designer outlet and so we are very proud that LUKE 1977 joins over 50 global brands at the scheme.”

Two new store openings inside one week comes just as The Boulevard scooped first prize in the Innovative Marketing Campaign category at the 2021 Global Retail and Leisure International Awards. Monthly sales figures also show that every trading month of 2021 has achieved a top ten position in The Boulevard’s entire trading history, making 2021 an extremely successful year, despite lockdowns and Covid closures.

