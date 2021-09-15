Lunn’s set to open four luxury brand stores in Belfast’s Queen’s Arcade

Globally renowned brands OMEGA, Breitling, Gucci Watches and Jewellery and Montblanc will each have their own showrooms in Queen’s Arcade, creating a collection of stores unlike anything else in Ireland.

The new stores will sit alongside existing tenants including Lunn’s the Jewellers flagship store, Rolex, TAG Heuer, Jonathan Keys Opticians and Robinson’s Shoes.

The new openings follow an extensive restoration programme of Queen’s Arcade which was carried out by its owners, Lunn’s the Jewellers, in 2019. The work enhanced the Arcade’s Victorian splendour and included the restoration of the building’s façade on Donegall Place, the laying of a bespoke Italian floor and the renovation of the interior’s plasterwork.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl and John Lunn, managing director of Lunn’s Jewellers, pictured at Queen’s Arcade

Designed by James McKinnon and built in 1880, Queen’s Arcade is a Category B1 listed building and Belfast’s last remaining Victorian shopping arcade. It was purchased by Lunn’s the Jewellers in 2002.

Work on the boutiques will commence shortly and is scheduled to be completed by December 2021, with more than 20 new retail and back-office jobs to be created by Lunn’s following the expansion.

John Lunn, managing director of Lunn’s Jewellers, said the addition of new stores for four such iconic brands is a vote of confidence in Belfast and provides a boost for the city’s retail offering that will be popular with both local shoppers and international tourists as they start to return to Belfast.

“The opening of standalone boutiques for these luxury brands is a huge endorsement for Belfast as very few cities in the UK are able to enjoy this mix of stores. We are excited about the future for Queen’s Arcade and will continue to invest to make it one of the premier shopping destinations in Ireland,” he said.

Welcoming news of the investment, Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Kate Nicholl, added: “It’s wonderful to see this investment in our city’s heritage; Queen’s Arcade is really special – a listed building and the last remaining Victorian shopping arcade in Belfast, so I’m delighted that this continued investment will help ensure it is enjoyed for many years to come.

“I think it shows a real vote of confidence in Belfast that we are attracting brands of this calibre to our high street and creating more choice, not just for our own residents, but for visitors to the city as well as tourists; and the creation of more jobs is very welcome, particularly as we look ahead to the city’s Covid-recovery journey and reimagine our city centre.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.