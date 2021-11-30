Lurgan firm wins national UK App Agency Award

GCD Technologies marketing executive Melissa Devlin and head of design Greg Dalrymple alongside co-founders Andrew Cuthbert and Andrew Gough with their award for UK App Agency of the Year 2021

This follows on from last year’s successes where the firm was awarded Best Streaming App and Best News App at the 2020 awards.

The UK App Agency of the Year (Medium) award is awarded to an agency with 11-50 employees who are developing exceptional apps for their clients. Other winners of the awards this year include HSBC Bank, PureGym, Dominos Pizza, and some of the UK’s leading app developers.

GCD Technologies, established in 1999, builds custom software and apps for some of Northern Ireland’s most recognised brands including Coca Cola, PowerNI, Belfast Telegraph and Fane Valley.

In the past three years, GCD has grown its business by more than 40%, and now has a team of 40 people including UX designers, software engineers and mobile app developers who all contribute to helping businesses create unique digital products and solutions, assisting them from idea to delivery.

As part of its ongoing growth, GCD recently announced that it has acquired Propertynews.com from Mediahuis.

Andrew Gough, managing director of GCD Technologies, said: “I am immensely proud of the entire team here at GCD and I am elated that their dedication and talent is being recognised with this award. The pandemic created many challenges for both us and our clients but our team adapted so quickly to ensure we were able to continue to deliver the high level of service our clients expect and deserve.”

Andrew Cuthbert, technical director of GCD, added: “Not only did we achieve one of our company objectives in launching what is proving to be a very popular Product Design Sprint service, which ultimately has been assisting us in unlocking additional projects but we also achieved certification in both ISO 9001 and ISO 27001. As well as this, we have gained additional qualifications in programmes including Agile Project Management, AWS SysOps and the Nielsen Norman UX certification. Creating solutions for customers is at the heart of what we do, and this award shows not only that we are dedicated to our customers, but also to providing our team with an environment where they can grow and thrive.”

