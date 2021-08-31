Lurgan to get new brewery and first distillery in nearly 200 years

Spadetown brewery will be based at Silverwood Business Park and will open in October 2021. There are also plans by the group to create a distillery based in Lurgan, the first in the town since 1837. It will go under the name Lough Neagh Distillers when it opens in 2022.

The initial planned investment of over £2million is expected to create around 55 jobs by 2023.

The venture is spearheaded by Lurgan-native Vernon Fox, who has been involved in the drinks industry for almost 30 years, with backing from local business people including Patrick McAliskey who founded and built Novosco, one of Northern Ireland’s major business success stories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team behind the new brewery and planned distillery in Lurgan are Martin Dummigan, Vernon Fox, Patrick McAliskey, and Shauna Travers. They are at the new Spadetown brewery site which will officially open in October

The Spadetown Brewery and Lough Neagh Distillers brands have been in existence since 2018 but the new investment has led to a relaunch of the companies and the new plans to invest in the dedicated facilities.

Vernon Fox said: “I have long wanted to open a brewery and distillery in Lurgan, drawing on centuries of tradition, given that Lurgan was home to one of the island’s largest distilleries - Greer’s Distillery - until it burnt down in 1837, and that the wider area was previously a hub for micro brewing.

“My idea to do so was put on hold due to the pandemic but that has become a positive as it led to new conversations with other local people who are passionate about the area’s brewing and distilling heritage, and to new investment and even bigger plans as a result.

“We want to rekindle Lurgan’s deep history with distilling and the history of brewing on the southern shores of Lough Neagh. We want to build brands and products that will connect with customers locally and around the world, leading to job creation, further investment in Lurgan, and more visitors to the local area,” he continues.

“Our philosophy is to do things in the right way, building a great business culture and brilliant environment for our team to work in, having the best equipment and processes to produce fantastic products, and doing things sustainably. As part of this, the brewery and distillery will become entirely carbon neutral,” he adds.

The new brewery is based in a dedicated 5,000 sq ft unit with a state-of-the-art automated brewing system, and currently houses six 2,700 litre Brewiks fermenters, giving capacity for over 500,000 litres of beer per annum. The company plans to brew a range of beers including lagers, IPAs and special edition beers. These are expected to go on sale through the on and off trade once the brewery officially opens in October.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.