Lyons announces appointments to board of CITB NI

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons

Dorothy McKee and Aidan Sloane have been appointed by the Minister to serve as members on the board for a three-year period from April 25 2022.

Noel Brady has been appointed by the Minister to serve as chair and Geraldine Gordon, Julie McKeown, Duane McCreadie, Jonathan Payne, Shauna Young, Kevin Smyth, Ciara King, Lynsey Graham, Noel McKee and Gerard Graham as board members for a three-year period from July 18 2022.

CITB NI is the only remaining statutory training board in Northern Ireland whose purpose is to encourage the training of those employed or intending to be employed in the construction industry in Northern Ireland.