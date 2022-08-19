Lyons announces extension to term of Invest NI chair

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An extension to the term of the Chair of Invest NI, Rose Mary Stalker

The tenure of Rose Mary Stalker has been extended from August 1 2022 until January 31 2023.

Rose Mary Stalker was originally appointed chair of Invest Northern Ireland on August 1 2019.

An experienced business leader, Rose Mary has successfully held senior global positions at executive team and board level, in organisations including Ford, Boeing and Rolls-Royce.

Rose Mary is a graduate of Queen’s University Belfast, Fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers and the recipient of numerous awards, including the European Woman of Achievement in Business and European Automotive Woman of the Year.

She is also founder of 4C UR Future, a not for profit community interest company, leading a cross-sector collaborative career inspiration movement, dedicated to helping young people (13yr olds) recognise their capabilities and make more informed GCSE choices, in order to realise their potential.

Appointed to the Economic Advisory Group by the Economy Minister in June 2020, Rose Mary is also a co-founder of the NI Makers Productivity Panel, a forum of senior leaders from industry, academia and government agencies that is proactively engaged in building capability and championing digital transformation.

Rose Mary has served as chair of The Prince’s Trust in Northern Ireland, chair of The Manufacturing Task Force for Mid & East Antrim Borough Council and previously chaired The Colin Neighbourhood Partnership in West Belfast, Metal Forming Innovation Limited, Catagen Limited and been a non-executive director of Catalyst (previously NI Science Park).