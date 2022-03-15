Lyons in the US to bolster trade and investment in Northern Ireland

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons in New York City at the start of a short visit to the United States

During the visit, which begins in New York and will finish in Washington DC, he is due to meet existing investors as well as firms considering Northern Ireland as a potential location.

Speaking from New York at the start of the programme, which is supported by Invest Northern Ireland, the Minister said: “The US continues to be a strong market for Northern Ireland, both in terms of exporting and inward investment. In fact, it is our second largest export market, with exports totalling £938million from Oct 20-Sep 21.

“Despite the pandemic, our investment pipeline remains strong and now that markets are opening again, it is great to be able to meet with potential investors and grow relationships in the US which will support trade and investment for the benefit of the Northern Ireland economy.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minister opened his first day by attending a business breakfast organised by Tourism Ireland where he took the opportunity to promote Northern Ireland as a holiday destination to leading US travel industry professionals and journalists.

He then travelled to a Business 100 event which is due to be attended by 300 of the United States’ most influential business leaders.

The Minister added: “As outlined in my Department’s 10X vision, trade and investment are key to economic growth and prosperity. That is why it is important that I engage with many of the United States’ most influential business leaders.”

In New York, the Minister was also due to meet with the East Coast Advisory Council at the New York premises of Qarik, a US technology firm which made its first investment in Northern Ireland in 2020: “Through its strong network of contacts, the East Coast Advisory Council has been instrumental in helping Northern Ireland nurture new business relationships and grow existing ones, all of which have been key in helping us secure new investors like the investment by Qarik.

“It is very useful to learn all about Qarik’s positive experience of investing in Northern Ireland. The meeting is an opportunity for me to pass on my thanks to the Advisory Council for its continued advice and support as we work to grow our economy and our reputation as a great place to work and do business.”

Steve Harper, Invest NI’s executive director of International Business, added: “As the world’s economies open up again it is great to be in the US, one of our most important trading partners. We are confident that there are further opportunities to tap into in the US market and I look forward to meeting with local influencers and potential new investors to explore new ways to benefit trade relations and build on our successes, particularly in inward investment and exporting.”

During the rest of his visit, the Minister will attend the NI Bureau’s St Patrick’s Day breakfast in Washington DC, meet with government officials including the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Department of Energy, and attend a White House reception.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.