Lyons in UAE to support NI firms at the world’s largest food expo

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons pictured at the Northern Ireland stand at Gulfood 2022, the world's largest food expo, with Jago Pearson, chief strategy officer, Artisan Finnebrogue and Mel Chittock, interim CEO of Invest Northern Ireland

During his 48-hour programme, the Minister will support Northern Ireland Day at Expo 2020, as well as host meetings with government officials around trade and tourism and meet with NI diaspora.

This is the 15th consecutive year that companies from NI have been represented at Gulfood, the world’s largest food expo, which offers a valuable opportunity to boost exports.

Speaking from Invest NI’s stand at the exhibition, the Minister, said: “NI’s food and drink sector is our biggest manufacturer, contributing over £5billion annually to our economy. As outlined in my Department’s 10X vision, encouraging and supporting trade and investment is key to economic growth.

Pictured at the Northern Ireland stand at Gulfood 2022, the world's largest food expo, are (Robin Wall, export director, Tayto, Jago Pearson, chief strategy officer, Artisan Finnebrogue, Mel Chittock, interim CEO, Invest NI, Mark McCaffrey, commercial director, Crust & Crumb, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, Mark Gowdy, commercial director, Whites Oats, Peter Meeke, regional director, Greenfield International, Stuart Best, business development manager, Whites Oats and Charlie Miller, director MENA, Greenfields International

“I am pleased to be here, championing our world class offering at Gulfood, which is recognised as the ultimate launch-pad for Northern Ireland food and drink companies to enter and win new business in the UAE market.”

During the visit, the Minister met with a number of NI companies which are bringing a diverse range of products to the region including grass-fed dairy produce, bakery products, teas, coffees, health foods, and snacks as well as a range of porridge oats and oat-based cereals.

Downpatrick-based artisan food manufacturer Finnebrogue, which has recently secured a new listing with leading supermarket chain Spinneys, was among the attendees. The deal will see a number of its product lines on the shelves of Spinneys stores across the UAE.

The Minister continued: “Finnebrogue’s recent success with Spinneys is testament to the company’s hard work to grow its business in this market and to the wealth of export opportunities available to Northern Ireland companies in the UAE.

“NI food and drink also features prominently within the UK’s Eat Programme at Expo 2020 Dubai. The NI day at Expo provides an unique opportunity to share our innovations and stories with the world through a series of immersive activities within the UK Pavilion.”

Between October 2020 and September 2021, NI food and drink exports to UAE totalled over £5million.

Mel Chittock, interim CEO of Invest NI, explained: “Gulfood remains a cornerstone global event for NI food and drink companies.

“Our participation provides a fantastic platform for both new-to-market and growing exporters to connect with the right partners and build relationships which ultimately help them grow sales.

“Congratulations must go to Finnebrogue, one of several NI companies experiencing great success in this region and we look forward to seeing more of our companies having success in the UAE following this year’s show.”

The Minister also visited Dulsco, which has recently selected Tyrone engineering firm Kiverco to design, manufacture and install a turnkey solution to help divert waste from landfill.

Around 90% of the new plant was built in NI, before being shipped over and installed in Dubai.

Praising the development, the Minister added: “I am delighted to witness Kiverco’s recycling solutions hard at work at Dulsco’s plant. Kiverco were first introduced to Dulsco in 2018 by Invest NI and it’s great to see them support making such a positive impact on a business’s global growth.

“This project highlights NI’s world-class expertise in the sector.”

The Minister also took the opportunity to visit the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park which is set up to promote collaboration between industry, government and academia. Earlier, he met tourism companies which operate in the Middle East region.

