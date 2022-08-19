Lyons welcomes digital Covid scheme support for over 700 NI businesses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, John Houston, director, Houstons and Ethna McNamee, Invest NI’s Western regional manager

Both schemes were developed by Invest Northern Ireland to help SMEs and micro-businesses improve their e-commerce and digital marketing capabilities and grow their online sales in response to the challenges of Covid-19. The schemes collectively received £5million of funding, including funding from the Department for the Economy Economic Recovery Action Plan.

Speaking during a visit to Enniskillen-based Houstons, one of the local businesses in the area that received support through DSCG, the Minister said: “The pandemic has been a catalyst for an increase in consumer online spending and I am pleased that my Department could provide funding to support businesses across Northern Ireland to mitigate the challenges of Covid-19. Many have used the grants to focus on online strategies for their businesses, develop new e-commerce websites and avail of consultancy services. This has ensured that our local retail sector could react quickly to high street restrictions and grow in new ways.”

Houstons is a long established local brand, with eight retail stores across Northern Ireland. Invest NI has offered Houstons a DSCG grant towards the cost of developing its e-commerce website and digital marketing strategy.

The Minister continued: “I’m also pleased to be in Enniskillen today to see first-hand how the scheme has positively impacted local businesses here. Following DSCG support, Houstons has experienced a 400% increase in its monthly online sales, particularly in GB and has expanded its team to help it keep up with the increase in demand. This is just one example of the positive impact of my Department’s Economic Recovery Action Plan on businesses here.”

John Houston, director, Houstons, explained: “Invest NI’s Digital Selling Capability Grant has helped us to find new ways of doing business online which complement our retail branches. Our new Shopify website and digital marketing strategy have supported us to significantly increase our sales compared to last year, with GB sales now accounting for 75% of our total online sales.

“Due to this increase, we’ve employed four new staff to keep up with the growing online demand, and we’re implementing a POS system across our retail branches. This will integrate directly with our online store to provide a seamless customer experience.”