mac-Group named ‘Fit Out Contractor of the Year’ at top industry awards

mac-group International Project

The Newry-based group was named ‘Fit Out Contractor of the Year’ at the industry awards ceremony on November 24, in Dublin for the third time in five years.

Key projects noted in the accolade include 35 Shelbourne Road, Dublin, City Quay, Dublin, Paypal headquarters, Dublin and Zurich House, Blackrock for which mac-group were main contractors and which was also a winning entry for RKD Architects for the ‘Office New Build’ of the year.

The construction company also took home awards for ‘Medium Fit Out Project of the Year’ and ‘International Fit Out Project of the Year’ for its fit out of Workday’s London office, winning all three of its shortlisted categories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the entry the award judges, said: “This was a beautifully executed project with building finishes to a high quality, excellent use of materials and finishes, very good lighting design and excellent execution of innovation.”

Paul McKenna, CEO of mac-group said: “It’s great to be recognised as Ireland’s leading fit out contractor by experienced industry professionals. Particularly, in a year which has been so challenging for businesses across the country. Our team has worked hard to ensure that our sites continue to meet all Covid safety regulations in order to continue to meet our deadlines and fulfil our orders for clients. As we head into our twentieth year in business, we will continue to improve and innovate with a renewed passion for our specialised industry.”

The winning submission for ‘Medium’ project of the year included a full office remodelling with M&E strip out, demolition of existing office installation followed by a full CAT B fit out of the new office in George’s Quay Plaza.

For the winning submission of the ‘International’ project of the year, mac-group delivered a 22,000 sq ft contemporary workplace of the highest architectural merit for the American on-demand management software vendor Workday, Finsbury Ave in Central London.

Works included high specification internal partitions, doors and glazing. floor coverings, decoration and extensive ceiling works including new acoustic quilts, ductwork and sprinkler alterations. Installation of a new air handling unit at roof level and associated connections was also part of mac-group’s delivery of the project.

mac-group’s UK subsidiary continued to successfully deliver projects in the residential, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

mac-group has also delivered interior fit outs on flagship projects for global pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb, Microsoft, Paypal, MasterCard, Amazon and several other international blue-chip companies.

Launched in 2012, the Fit Out Awards have continued to grow in scale and companies from all over Ireland come together, network, collaborate, and showcase their work. By providing a showcase to recognise this distinct and unique design in the construction industry, the Awards seek to encourage greater investment by corporate and public sector clients; to support the development of key fit-out skills and promote best practice to help the sector grow in the years to come.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.