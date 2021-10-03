Mackle Petfoods and Jollyes develop dog food to tackle obesity and diet

The range of wet and dry food, developed by Co Armagh manufacturer, Mackle Petfoods, has up to 50% meat content and includes extensive grain free options to satisfy owners’ increasing awareness of their pets’ dietary needs when it comes to grain intolerance or sensitivity.

Alongside the launch, every Jollyes store in Northern Ireland will also have its own ‘pooch paunch patrol’ – trained advisers who can provide nutritional advice on the best diet for their dogs and tips to keep doggy weight at healthy levels.

Every store also has dog-friendly scales so pets can be weighed accurately and consistently.

Lily with Colin Ferguson, sales and business development management, Mackles Petfoods

Lifestage has been developed by Jollyes and Mackle Petfoods to offer a “home cooked” experience, in a nod to the trend for “pet humanisation” that sees dogs increasingly treated as members of the family.

All Mackle’s meat is sourced from local suppliers where possible and is fully traceable to farm of origin.

The Lifestage dried and wet food and treats have been prepared with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives to provide a delicious and nutritionally balanced diet for dogs of all sizes and at all life stages, from puppies to seniors.

Colin Ferguson, sales manager for Mackle Petfoods, said: “We have enjoyed a working relationship with Jollyes for many years, and Mackle Petfoods were delighted to work with them on the development and relaunch of their Lifestage range. Working closely with the team, Mackle Petfoods were able to deliver a highly nutritious and tasty recipe for Jollyes to offer to pet parents and their pets in their stores nationwide.”

Lily the dog with Tony Arthur, assistant manager at Jollyes Belfast

Jollyes’ commercial director Chris Burns, added: “Dogs have become more than just pets, they’re part of the family.

“Pet parents know how important a well-balanced diet is for-people and they are increasingly aware of the part it plays in their dog’s health and well-being.

“As dog lovers ourselves, we’ve worked closely with our suppliers to develop an extensive menu of tasty and nutritious home cooked-style food, with grain-free options to avoid intolerances.”

