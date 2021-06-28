Maghera solicitors expands its business by taking over Coleraine’s Rafferty & Boyle

Paul Boyle, Enda McKaigue and Fionnuala Boyle

Mallon & Co in Maghera has expanded its growing business by taking over Rafferty & Boyle.

“Taking over an existing firm is a bit like running a marathon,” said Joe Mallon, the head of Mallon & Co.

“You have to put in a lot of hard work and effort before the race even starts. Fortunately, Paul and Fionnuala Boyle have helped us to make a very seamless transition - and we’d like to thank them for that.”

Enda McKaigue and Joe Mallon

The subject of training and marathons is never far away in Mallon & Co as both Joe Mallon and his brother-in-law and fellow director, Enda McKaigue are driven amateur athletes.

After retiring from football at 31 years old, Enda took up running. Soon after he hung up his boots, Enda completed the Dublin marathon in the stunning time of 2:44:19. Many runners train for years and never get close to a sub-three-hour marathon.

Enda, who will be heading up the Coleraine office, said he was excited at this latest challenge.

Enda explained: “Rafferty and Boyle was an excellent fit for us. Our company is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and Rafferty & Boyle has been in Coleraine for 40 years. We’ve taken over a company with a sterling reputation and we’re keen to build upon those very solid foundations.”

Overseeing the entire operation is, Joe Mallon, who recently completed a solo marathon in Garvagh Forest. Not only did he finish the undulating course in a very respectable time of 3:27, he also raised £22,070 for a local charity.

More of an all-rounder than his brother-in-law, Enda, the Maghera man is also an accomplished swimmer and triathlete. Two years ago, Mallon and his brother Ciaran fended off competition from an international field to win an ultra swim-run endurance event at Lake Windermere in England.

“I think it’s fair to say we like to test ourselves in this company,” laughed Mallon.

“But whether it’s business or sport, I think that’s where the real satisfaction lies.”

Mallon & Co have been operating at their Castlerock Road premises in Coleraine since the start of April.

A general practice firm, Mallon & Co covers residential conveyancing, matrimonial, wills, estate planning and litigation.

