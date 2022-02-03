Major cross-border trade conference is inviting businesses to join virtually

Tony McKeown, CEO of Newry Chamber, Cllr Oonagh Magennis, deputy chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down Council, Margaret Hearty, CEO of InterTradeIreland, Riona McCoy, senior enterprise officer at Louth County Council and Paddy Malone, PRO of Dundalk Chamber

A major cross-border trade conference, jointly hosted by Newry and Dundalk Chambers and with sponsors including InterTradeIreland will focus on sustaining and building cross-border cooperation and trade.

Case studies will demonstrate how businesses, both north and south, have overcome significant challenges, using the supports available to navigate the changes in trade flows and identify opportunities for growth.

Government Ministers and senior council officials from both sides of the border will set out their priorities for the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is being held virtually on Wednesday, March 9 from 9am to 1pm and is free to attend.

Speaking at the launch of the conference, Tony McKeown, CEO of Newry Chamber said: “The dramatic increase in cross-border trade throughout 2021, demonstrates the strong collaboration between business in NI and RoI. For businesses interested in trading cross-border, this is a must attend conference. It is an exciting time for the Newry/ Dundalk regions particularly, as we are set to benefit from hundreds of millions of pounds’ worth of investment through a number of initiatives including the Belfast Region City Deal and Peace Plus funding.”

Paddy Malone, public relations officer of Dundalk Chamber, explained: “Our objective is to demonstrate the strength of cooperation that exists within the border economy despite the challenges of Brexit. Businesses need to plan ahead. The conference programme includes a number of key specialists who will provide practical advice and support for border businesses. This region is well set to develop given the priority afforded to it from the 2040 Plan, M1 Corridor and the Shared Island initiatives of the Government.”

Margaret Hearty, CEO of InterTradeIreland, added: “InterTradeIreland is delighted to continue to sponsor the Newry and Dundalk Chamber’s annual cross-border conference. This year’s event which focuses on sustaining and building cross-border cooperation and trade will provide valuable insights, advice and guidance to businesses who are adjusting to the new normal in a post-Brexit and Covid climate.

“At InterTradeIreland we’re supporting recovery and growth for businesses through our Trade and Innovation programmes. This includes our dedicated Brexit Advisory Service who continue to keep businesses informed and offer post-Brexit supports and advice.”

The conference is also supported by Louth County Council, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Louth Local Enterprise Office. Other speakers include Newry and Mourne Co-operative and Enterprise Agency, Across Borders Consulting, Meath Local Enterprise Office, DkIT and Southern Regional College.

MC for the conference will be Broadcaster & Journalist, Mark Simpson. Register in advance at www.newrychamber.com.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.