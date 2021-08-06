Make sure your business is ‘Good to Go’ says Minister Lyons

The UK-wide industry standard and consumer mark provides reassurance to businesses, customers and communities that safe working guidelines in relation to Covid-19 have been adopted.

Speaking after a series of visits the Minister said: “There are currently over 1,800 businesses in Northern Ireland accredited with the ‘We’re Good to Go’ mark and we want as many businesses as possible to sign up for the accreditation mark.

“The industry standard mark has been introduced to help reassure people that tourism providers are once again open for business and taking the necessary precautions to keep visitors, customers and staff safe. It indicates a business has agreed to comply with Covid-19 safety guidelines, like social distancing and recommended cleaning processes; and also to undergo spot checks to ensure procedures are being maintained.

“All businesses operating within the visitor economy including accommodation providers, visitor attractions, restaurants and pubs, business conference and events venues, and tour and coach operators are currently eligible to apply for the ‘We’re Good To Go’ industry standard. UK members are automatically eligible for the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) international ‘Safe Travels’ stamp.”

