Mallaghan’s commitment to green aviation with new i-tec brand

Dungannon-based Mallaghan’s electric i-tec portfolio will comprise of equipment to support ground handling, cargo handling, passenger transportation, aircraft catering and cleaning andaAircraft maintenance for aviation partners across the world.

The further electrification of the range will help airlines and airports achieve environmental targets set by the global aviation industry.

Company director Niall Mallaghan, said: “New technology and alternative energies will be two of the most significant drivers as the aviation industry strives to reduce carbon emissions.

Niall Mallaghan, Director of Mallaghan

“We are therefore very proud to play our part in this by developing electric GSE that will help our customers achieve their environmental targets and responsibly futureproof their operations.

“Mallaghan undertook significant research to understand the unique needs and requirements of our aviation colleagues, and these findings were central to the development of our i-tec portfolio.

“Details of the electric products have been warmly welcomed by customers who are now looking to the future after an incredibly difficult year. The i-tec range will be developed at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Northern Ireland and Georgia, USA.”

Praising recent successes and looking to future, Mr Mallaghan continued: “Innovation for aviation has been the motto at Mallaghan since our inception in the 1990s, and the electrification of our product ranges is a significant step for the company.

“We have always sought to provide GSE to our customers that supports not only their operational requirements but that assists with achieving their organisational objectives.

“With sustainability high up on the aviation agenda, we’re delighted to play a role in supporting our partners meet their green targets.”

Mallaghan will attend the annual GHI Conference in Copenhagen in September and the GSE Expo in Las Vegas in October.

Its clients include Aer Lingus, British Airways, China Eastern Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Easyjet, Emirates, Etihad, Menzies Aviation, Qantas, Qatar, Ryanair, Scandinavian Airlines, Swissport.

