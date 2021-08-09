Mallusk protective clothing company wins UK award

Prosafe continually strive to offer the best to their customers, sourcing goods from brands that produce high quality Personal Protection Equipment and workwear designed to meet and exceed their customers’ expectations.

Managing Director, Paul Evans, said: “I am exceptionally proud of our staff at Prosafe for all oftheir efforts to achieve such a milestone.

“Our whole team work extremely hard to ensure our customer service is always to the highest standard and our ethos of building relationships with every customer, big or small is being met.”

Darren Lennox, General Manager and Paul Evans, Managing Director

This is the sixth consecutive year that BUILD magazine have run their highly anticipated Construction and Engineering Awards.

Their goal is to showcase companies globally that are excelling in their industry within an ever-changing business environment.

Due to the global nature of the Construction and Engineering Awards, they connect industry participants virtually from around the globe to recognise the contribution of key players through their quarterly digital publication.

Awards Coordinator, Steve Simpson, explained: “I offer my sincere congratulations to Prosafe alongside all the winners in this year’s programme.

“It has been a delight to recognise those that are truly pushing the boundaries of the construction and engineering industries.”

Going forward, Prosafe plan to expand their exclusive brands and continue to pave the way in both the UK and Ireland with their unique uniform recycling initiative.

Prosafe regularly innovate across their Personal Protection Equipment Workwear and Hygiene divisions, striving to introduce quality new products that are environmentally sourced or recycled. With a new range of eco products being launched this Autumn, it is an exciting time for Prosafe.

Prosafe has been supplying protective clothing for over 40 years in Northern Ireland and has steadily become one of the country’s best-known suppliers of PPE, Workwear and Hygiene products. Having grown from a modest professional PPE supplier, Prosafe have become a modern-day supply chain partner that offers customers a wide range of solutions.

