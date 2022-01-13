Marine Hotel in Ballycastle announces £1.25m investment and refurbishment

Marine Hotel, Ballycastle

Work will be unveiled in the spring which will result in 10 new rooms being built.

A statement on the Causeway Chamber website said: “The only way is up as Marine Hotel announces an expansion to the venue as part of its latest investment of £1.25m. In Spring 2022, Marine Hotel will unveil 10 new bedrooms bringing its total number of bedrooms to 51, making it one of the leading hotels on the famous Causeway Coastal Route.

“That’s not all, the project will also create a new adaptable events space which opens more opportunities for groups, parties and events in its prominent seafront position. The project began in November 2021 and aims to be complete by early spring 2022.”

The hotel was bought by current directors Colum McLornan and Claire Hunter back in 2003.

Claire explained: “Colum and I have researched beach front properties from Cornwall to Galway to Portugal to come up with the style and culture we have in the hotel today. We are dog friendly, have a relaxed and friendly vibe and the new bedrooms will allow even more people to enjoy Ballycastle.”

The latest investment will create additional employment and proposes to generate further revenue into the local economy with its increased occupancy.

The hotel is closed throughout January whilst building work takes place along with refurbishments to current bedrooms.

