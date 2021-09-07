Marking 12th milestone for CompareNI.com

Customers who use CompareNI.com to compare quotes online will gain access to the unique rewards platform, offering cashback or discounts on up to 1,000 retailers, everything from groceries and fashion to gym membership and days out.

The platform features top brands and retailers, ranging from the main UK supermarkets to high street shops and cinemas, restaurants, hotels and online stores – with active users saving around £700* on average. For customers who then go on to purchase their policy, they unlock Rewards+ with access to better discounts and even bigger savings.

To launch the rewards and mark their 12th birthday, the team behind Northern Ireland’s largest comparison site created a local TV ad based in Northern Ireland and inspired by native seaside villages such as Carnlough. The team used local designers and animators to create models of backdrops and key features from across local landscapes.

Mia and Zack Rea pictured launching CompareNI.com Rewards with Fisherman Rod

CompareNI.com principal marketing executive, Jaclyn Dunlop, said: “The celebrations this year give us the opportunity to help local people get better deals, through our easy-to-use rewards platform. Family finances have been through a lot the last 12 months, so this scheme is designed to help increase household savings with cashback, discount vouchers and competitions. Previously, people from here struggled to find deals that didn’t ‘exclude Northern Ireland’, but we’re proud of our heritage and our unique site that caters for our customers here in Northern Ireland.”

CompareNI.com has helped over 600,000 users find better deals on their car, home, pet and van insurance by comparing prices from over 400 insurance brands. The platform’s users have access to one of the largest product ranges in the price comparison market, featuring over 60 products across insurance and personal finance. CompareNI.com is rated ‘excellent’ and recommended by 97% of reviewers on Reviews.co.uk.

