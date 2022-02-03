Mary Peters Trust welcomes Alchemy Technology Services as their first Podium Partner

Barry Funston, chairman, Mary Peters Trust, Lady Mary Peters, John Harkin, founder & CEO Alchemy Technology Services, John Colwell, chief financial officer, Alchemy Technology Services

The Podium Partnership is a new initiative by the Trust to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lady Mary Peters winning her Olympic Gold Medal in 1972.

The Podium Partnership will last for three years working together with benefits to both parties. There will be a collaborative partnership with both parties exchanging skills, time and talent.

Barry Funston, chairman of the Mary Peters Trust, said: “We are delighted to announce Alchemy Technology Services as our first Podium Partner in the 50th Anniversary year of Lady Mary’ s famous Gold Medal victory in Munich. Alchemy’s innovative ground-breaking approach to staff development mirrors that of the sportsmen and women we support here at the Trust. Their support will enable us to continue to help young people, both disabled and able-bodied, achieve their sporting dreams and ambitions.”