Mary Peters Trust welcomes Alchemy Technology Services as their first Podium Partner
Londonderry software company Alchemy Technology Services has become the first Podium Partner with the Mary Peters Trust.
The Podium Partnership is a new initiative by the Trust to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lady Mary Peters winning her Olympic Gold Medal in 1972.
The Podium Partnership will last for three years working together with benefits to both parties. There will be a collaborative partnership with both parties exchanging skills, time and talent.
Barry Funston, chairman of the Mary Peters Trust, said: “We are delighted to announce Alchemy Technology Services as our first Podium Partner in the 50th Anniversary year of Lady Mary’ s famous Gold Medal victory in Munich. Alchemy’s innovative ground-breaking approach to staff development mirrors that of the sportsmen and women we support here at the Trust. Their support will enable us to continue to help young people, both disabled and able-bodied, achieve their sporting dreams and ambitions.”
CEO and founder of Alchemy Technology Services, which employs over 140 people in the North West city region, John Harkin, added: “Partnering with the Mary Peters Trust is a natural fit for us. Alchemy’s values closely align with the Trust, we encourage our people to be the best versions of themselves, adopt a winner mindset and to “Go for Gold”. For 40 years the Trust has been providing invaluable support to athletes across Northern Ireland and we are committed to assisting this important mission into the future.”