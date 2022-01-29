Master stroke as top chef Salim adds Gallic flair to food at top golf club

Salim has moved to Belfast from Dublin as head chef at Belvoir Park Golf Club in the Castlereagh district. He brings a wealth of experience in highly rated kitchens in Paris, Guernsey and Dublin to the popular club, named as one of our best parkland courses here….. and there are further awards on the cards for its facilities and food in the near future.

The eye-catching appointment for the club’s stylish The View eatery is a key element in its ambitious plans to extend its hospitality experience for members and guests to expand fine dining and a further development of its programme to events.

Club manager Brendan McDermott explains: “We are delighted that Salim has agreed to join our skilled team and to help us to achieve our great ambitions for the food and hospitality we already offer. We’ve created The View as a relaxed and informal restaurant with a classy and contemporary interior and great food, excellent and a five-star food hygiene rating. It’s simple, elegant style allows full appreciation of the breath-taking views of the course and Belfast city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcoming Salim Berrezag, second left, the new head chef of the classy The View restaurant at Belvoir Park Golf Course in Belfast, are Brendan McDermott, the club’s general manager, Michele Shirlow, chief executive, Food NI and Andrew Nethercott, Food NI chairman

“The View provides locally-inspired Irish cuisine, with the promise of friendly service and a relaxing upbeat atmosphere. Trusting in the simple things, the restaurant has a reputation for using great ingredients from predominantly local suppliers and flavourful combinations. It’s food with imagination and the sparkle of a beautifully presented dish.

“We have a strong and clear philosophy focused on offering choice, quality and value for money, whilst ensuring that all our customers, young and old, feel welcome and valued.”

Salim trained at Hotellerie College Belliard in Paris and its gourmet restaurant, the menu for which is created by students.

Brendan continues: “Salim will head up the existing, talented and highly experienced team at The View, which comprises sous chef Rob McCullough, chef Mark McKay, pastry chef Deividas Acas and Richard Chamberlain, the commis chef.”

Gourmet food with touch of Gallic flair at the golf club’s stylish The View restaurant

Rob has been an executive chef at Saint Tropez, head chef at the Radisson’s luxurious resort hotel in Beitostolen, Norway, and subsequently returned home to run his own restaurant in Newry before joining the stunning golf destination.

Salim has switched to Belfast after almost a decade as head chef at The Marker Hotel in Dublin’s cosmopolitan Docklands and its award-winning Brasserie in a contemporary and luxurious setting overlooking the city’s Grand Canal.

Fluent in English, his native French and Portuguese, Salim says: “The post at Belvoir is a marvellous opportunity to play a pivotal role in the further development of this highly regarded and successful restaurant in line with the club’s ambitious plans for the growth of the business to the benefit of existing and potential members and their guests.

“I had heard a great deal about Northern Ireland’s now internationally regarded food and fine dining scene and welcomed the opportunity to contribute to this in what is clearly a very exciting time at the club. I am looking forward in particular to cooking with more of the region’s very successful and award-winning ingredients and getting to know more about the foods members wish to experience and enjoy. There’s a great and imaginative team in the kitchen.”

Gourmet food with touch of Gallic flair at the golf club’s stylish The View restaurant

At the Marker, Salim was responsible for all aspects of its culinary activities including menu design, management and costing, cooking for major events, food ordering and stocktaking, as well as health and safety, forward planning and managing payroll.

His extensive role at the prestigious Dublin hospitality destination followed cheffing roles in Odette’s Michelin star restaurant at Primrose Hill in London, Les Rocquettes Hotel and Restaurant Le Petit Bistro, both in Guernsey. He began his career at the trendy Terrasse de L’Alcazar in the heart of Paris, specialising in the best local ingredients.

The new head chef, who took up the reins last week, is exploring the restaurant’s actvities to bring exciting and new dishes to members, as well as gourmet evenings, and the further development of the popular a la carte menu in the iconic clubhouse which dates back almost a century.

The club itself was formed in 1927 when the then Lord Mayor of Belfast, Sir William Turner, was chosen as chairman and first captain. The course was opened by Lord Deramore, whose family owned the land, in June 1929, Sir William drove the first shot on the 63 acres of woodland transformed into a challenging course by famed designer Harry Colt, the architect behind renowned courses at Wentworth, Sunningdale, Royal Liverpool and our own world class Royal Portrush.

The spectacular course from the stunning The View restaurant

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.