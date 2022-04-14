Masterclass helps ‘women break barriers’ in TV and film industry

That is the message as five of the UK’s top female film and TV technicians conduct a two-day free event in Belfast on April 21 and 22 as part of part of Women Breaking Barriers, a major six-month pilot project aimed at giving women the skills to overcome barriers to employment and education.

Introduction to Film and TV Industry, being event held at Stranmillis College, examines technical aspects of the industry where women are under-represented including post production, colouring, VFX, sound design and music composition.

Moderating the event on behalf of the Women Breaking Barriers programme is Paula Crickard from Belfast, head of post production for a top independent Hollywood Film Studio and post-production supervisor on more than 20 films.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paula Crickard from Belfast, head of post production for Hollywood Film Studio and post-production supervisor on more than 20 films

Paula, who is head of post production for Nu Boyana Film Studios UK, the production arm of Hollywood studio Millennium Media, is currently working on The Expendables 4, which stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren and Cottontail, starring Belfast’s Ciaran Hinds.

Paula has also formed her own company called Hazimation, which is making a big name for itself in animated feature films, video games and the Metaverse industry.

She will discuss the world of post-production and provide a general introduction to film and TV including practical advice on how to break into the industry. On the first day she will be joined by Clare Campbell of Northern Ireland Screen and Nicola Waddell from Boxty Films to provide a perspective on Northern Ireland’s burgeoning Film and TV Industry.

Paula said: “The main thing we are trying to do with this two-day masterclass event is to encourage more women to become involved the technical side of the industry. Women are often stereotyped as not being as good at technical things and this is a perception I am keen to change. The women involved in the two days of masterclasses are respected throughout the industry. They are all incredible technicians and love what they do. I am excited to hear what the women of Belfast have to say, especially young women who are beginning to realise they can do whatever they want.”

Lucy Bright

Anne McVicker, Project Co-ordinator of Women Breaking Barriers, said the masterclass was ideal for women who want to explore a career in the growing Northern Ireland film industry.

“Women Breaking Barriers’ is a consortium project, that provides training and education for women and we have a really exciting opportunity for young women interested in a career in the film industry. These five speakers are at the top of their game in Sound, Colour and Production and there will be opportunities to meet with local media companies who are actively recruiting.”

The other speakers include film composer and music supervisor Lucy Bright, who has worked on major TV shows and films such as McMafia, Life, The Virtues, Assassin’s Creed and Daphne.

Lucy will discuss her work on multiple film and TV projects as a music supervisor and also her role as a composer’s agent, what she looks for in a composer and what practical skills are needed, how she got into the business and became successful at it.

Her fellow composer, musician and songwriter, Carly Paradis will discuss her experiences in dozens of TV programmes including The Rising, Line of Duty and the Innocents.

Digital Intermediate (DI) Colorist Vanessa Taylor will discuss her role from matching shots to creating distinct styles for some of the biggest directors in the business. Showing some examples and talking about how she got into the profession. Vanessa has worked on more than 30 movies including The Great Gatsby and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

VFX Supervisor Vesselina Georgieva, who has worked on big action films such as The Expendables, London has Fallen and Hellboy, will discuss how she got involved in the industry.

The event is free, inclusive of lunch and refreshments and the Women Breaking Barriers project can cover travel costs for participants. To register for the course go to: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/309443994317

Vesselina Georgieva