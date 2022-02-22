Maxol completes £250,000 investment at Antrim Road Service Station

The shop layout has changed to allow for the addition of new and expanded lines including a SPAR Daily Deli and The Barista Bar. The upgrade also allows for new refrigeration and additional dairy and ‘chill for now’ space.

Maxol has made some changes in the forecourt area reducing pump islands and creating additional parking spaces to meet demand at the busiest times of the day. With finishing touches that include new signage, lighting and electrics, the changes are designed to enhance the shopping experience.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “We work hard to continuously develop and improve our service stations for the benefit of our customers. With demand for grocery and general shop sales growing significantly at this site during the Covid-19 pandemic we have invested to create a store that is vibrant, modern, and inviting and ensures we can offer a significantly enhanced range in a greatly improved premises. We look forward to welcoming both existing and new customers in store to enjoy everything we have to offer.

Maxol CEO Brian Donaldson

“In 2020, we celebrated 100 years of Maxol in Northern Ireland and we are delighted to continue investing in our local service station to create a network of convenience destinations that continues to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers across NI.”

