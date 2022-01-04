Maxol congratulate team at A26 Tannaghmore Services

Mark Cribbin, account director for Aramark Ireland and licensee of Maxol A26 Tannaghmore as Kevin Paterson, NI regional manager for Maxol presented vouchers to the staff of Maxol Service Station A26 Tannaghmore to celebrate and mark the important win

The Group’s A26 Tannaghmore Services in Antrim took the award for Best Northern Ireland forecourt over 4 million litre.

To celebrate and mark the important win Kevin Paterson, NI regional manager for Maxol presented vouchers to the staff of Maxol Service Station A26 Tannaghmore.

The Forecourt Trader Awards recognises, rewards, and celebrates UK fuel retailers who strive to push the boundaries and innovate to earn a deserved reputation for excellence in the petrol retailing community.

The win follows an investment of £120,000 earlier this year at A26 Tannaghmore Services, Maxol’s largest site in NI. The investment and hard work of the team confirms the site sets the standard in retail innovation, providing customers with the very best forecourt and in-store experience.

Mark Cribbin, account director for Aramark Ireland and licensee of Maxol A26 Tannaghmore, said: “To win best forecourt in NI over 4mpa at the Forecourt Trader Awards is a fantastic achievement and testament to the brilliant team here who work hard each day to create an award-winning offer within a great environment. I want to say a huge congratulations and a massive thank you to everyone on the team who has helped achieve this award.”

Kevin Paterson, regional manager NI, Maxol Group, added: “Our three core principles; customer service, safety and training and development, are central to our teams’ working culture and help us to continue to deliver an excellent service. This award is a testament to the continuous hard work of the team, and I am proud that we have been recognised by the industry now too.”

