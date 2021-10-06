Maxol Portrush and A26 Tannaghmore Services secure double win at forecourt Trader Awards 2021

The Group’s A26 Tannaghmore Services in Antrim took the title for Northern Ireland while Maxol Portrush was awarded Best Forecourt Innovation.

The awards were presented to Maxol at a glittering ceremony held in London and hosted by Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton du Beke.

The Forecourt Trader Awards recognises, rewards and celebrates UK fuel retailers who strive to push the boundaries and innovate to earn a deserved reputation for excellence in the petrol retailing community.

Maxol Portrush

The win of Best Northern Ireland forecourt over 4 million litre Award follows an investment of £120,000 earlier this year at A26 Tannaghmore Services, the Group’s largest site in Northern Ireland to ensure it sets the standard in retail innovation, providing customers with the very best forecourt and in-store experience.

The key criteria to win Best Forecourt Innovation at Maxol Portrush included being able to demonstrate a real understanding of the evolving needs of Forecourt shoppers to not only meet but exceed their expectations and demonstrate an increased footfall through a commitment to innovation. Earlier this year, Maxol invested £1.73million in the store to almost double its size and provide customers with an extended range of forecourt convenience services and freshly prepared meals 7 days a week.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “These awards are a fantastic achievement for the teams in A26 Tannaghmore and Portrush and wonderful recognition of their hard work and dedication to their customers. I would like to send a huge congratulations to everyone who has helped to make these prestigious awards a reality.

“It has been another remarkable year for Maxol marked by the continued resilience of our customers and all of our people who are at the heart of what drives this 101-year-old, family-owned business forward. I am delighted and enormously proud of what they have achieved.”

Maxol A26 Tannaghmore Services

Mark Cribbin, account director for Aramark Ireland and licensee of Maxol A26 Tannaghmore, continued: “Our three core principles; customer service, safety and training and development, have been ingrained into our teams’ working culture and help us to continue to deliver an excellent service. This award is a testament to the continuous hard work of the team, and I am proud that we have been recognised by the industry now too.”

The Licensee behind Maxol Portrush, Stephen Culbertson, added:: “I am thrilled for our team and delighted that Maxol is receiving the recognition for innovation that it so deserves. We work hard to meet and exceed our customers’ needs and to ensure we have the best convenience offering available. Having invested to put us at the forefront of forecourt retailing, it has enabled us to create a fantastic forecourt experience for our customers – I couldn’t be prouder.”

