Maxol to invest £2m across retail network to rebuild NI economy

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group

With Covid-19 restrictions beginning to ease Maxol is committed to playing its part in helping to rebuild the local economy. The investments will focus on expanding instore retail space, increasing product lines and introducing the Spar Daily Deli food offering to an increasing number of stores.

In line with Maxol’s journey towards becoming a more environmentally sustainable company, Maxol will expand availability of its Maxol Premium fuel to a further six sites across NI including Townparks in Antrim, Eglinton, A26 Services at Tannaghmore, Glenabbey, Belvoir and Kinnegar. Maxol Premium Fuel has fewer pollutants for better power, acceleration and overall performance of your car and is central to Maxol’s carbon offset programme which launched last year.

Vehicle electrification is also gathering momentum and Maxol is working to ensure its service stations have the infrastructure in place to support greener motoring in the future. With charging points currently at three Maxol service stations in NI there are plans to invest in further dedicated Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers over the next three years.

Maxol is planning further investments over the next two years with five planning applications lodged in the first quarter of this year, to develop a number of existing sites including Kinnegar, Downpatrick, Braid River, Fortwilliam and Edenderry.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group said: “As we begin the path to recovery, we are committed to playing our part in supporting the economic recovery and building for the future. We are investing in our estate infrastructure and our product offering sourced from local suppliers to ensure we can provide the best quality, choice and value to our customers when they walk through our doors each day.

“Our service stations are run by local people for local people, employing local people; that has been our business model for more than 100 years and we look forward to seeing these investments deliver for the local communities that we serve in the coming years.”

Full details of the investments planned include:

Kinnegar in Holywood a 100sq. metre extension to the main store to expand the range of grocery and convenience lines, installing a new Spar Daily Deli, creating an additional 25 car parking spaces and installing a dedicated EV charging hub.

A26 Services at Tannaghmore will see a change to the store layout to increase the range across groceries and convenience lines, as well as installing a new Spar Daily Deli and introducing a new value menu to Abrakebabra.

Antrim Road will be refurbished and introduce a new Spar Daily deli to the site along with nine new car parking spaces.

