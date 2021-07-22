Maxol’s £120,00 investment at A26 Tannaghmore Station

The investment boost is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to continuous improvements of its retail network to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met to the highest standard.

As well as a fresh and reinvigorated look on the forecourt, A26 Tannaghmore is one of the first Maxol sites to offer Premium fuel which will provide customers with a more environmentally friendly fuel choice and fewer pollutants.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “We are delighted that the investment at A26 Tannaghmore will allow us to continue serving our customers to the highest possible standard. This is our largest site in Northern Ireland and the continuous improvements we have made ensures that it sets the standard in retail innovation, providing customers with the very best forecourt and in-store experience.”

Kevin Paterson Maxol Retail Manager NI and Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group at the newly refurbished A26 Tannaghmore Service Station in Antrim

Operations Manager of Aramark Ireland and licensee of Maxol A26 Tannaghmore, Mark Cribbin, added: “We are delighted with the development of A26 Tannaghmore, the changes have been very well received by our valued and loyal customers. These improvements will enable us to provide our customers with a modern, convenient, high quality in store experience and the team and I are excited to welcome everyone in.”

