Mayor meets with entrepreneurs of the new Basalt Distillery

The Basalt Distillery, owned by James Richardson and Martha Garbe, is set to open near the Giant’s Causeway with plans underway for its first product launch - Giants Basalt Rock Gin.

Councillor Richard Holmes said it was an exciting development: “As a passionate supporter of business and enterprise, I was very pleased to have this opportunity to meet with James and Martha to find out more about their journey so far.

“Their background in science has led to a unique approach to product development and I was very impressed with their commitment to high environmental standards. In a world where corporate green washing is making headlines it is refreshing to meet young entrepreneurs who want to ensure environmental sustainability.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with James Richardson and Martha Gabe, the entrepreneurs behind the Basalt Distillery

“They have a unique proposition and the creation of a high-quality product like this in our Borough is to be welcomed.

“We’re very fortunate to have a strong entrepreneurial ethos within our Borough, particularly in the food sector. James and Martha typify this through their commitment to their business idea and I wish them continued success for the future.”

