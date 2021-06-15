Mayor shows support for new Glengormley business, ZITI by Knags

The new family-run restaurant has created 23 jobs for the local area following an investment of £250k from owners, Kevin and Gina McCourt.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, said: “I am delighted to be here today to show my support for the opening of ZITI by Knags. It is fantastic to see local businesses expand in our Borough and contribute positively to our local economy, especially in the current climate. I’d like to congratulate Kevin on restructuring his business during the pandemic, and bringing something new and different to our Borough. I wish Kevin and his family well in their venture, which I am sure will be a great success.”

Kevin McCourt, Owner of ZITI by Knags, added: “Owing to the pandemic and the restriction on functions, it was important that I adapted our business and offering to make sure we were on the front foot. The new 90-seater restaurant boasts a state-of-the-art woodstone pizza oven, offering stonebaked pizzas, while our extensive Italian menu features fresh pastas, seafood, burgers and steaks, catering for all tastes. We have carefully thought out the layout of the restaurant, which features private booths, family booths and back-to-back seating, giving an overall spacious feel. I’d like to thank my family for their support and hard work, especially my daughter, Ashlin who has been at the forefront of the planning and development of this new addition to the Knag’s offering.”

Mayor, Cllr Billy Webb is joined by Gina, Kevin and Ashlin McCourt during a visit to their newly opened restaurant, ZITI by Knags

