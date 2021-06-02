Mayor welcomes Almac jobs to the NW region

Almac House in Craigavon.

Earlier today the company announced it has plans to launch a recruitment campaign to support a facility in the Derry~Londonderry area, with an opportunity for up to 100 new high-skilled jobs in the North West region over the next three years.

Mayor Tierney described the news as hugely positive for the region and encouraged graduates from across the Council area and wider NW region to avail of the opportunity to apply for the jobs in project management and software engineering.

He continued: “Almac Group is a major global company that has over 5,600 employees located at 18 various locations across the world with 3,600 employees based at Craigavon.

Outgoing Mayor Brian Tierney.

“News that they are to expand into the North West is fantastic news for Derry and Strabane and something we as a Council warmly welcome and look forward to working with them to develop and support. I am particularly impressed with the variety and quality of the jobs on offer and I am confident there will be huge level of interest and uptake.”

John Kelpie, Chief Executive with Derry City and Strabane District Council said the decision by Almac Group to expand its operations into the North West showed the importance of the City Deal investment and the commitment to regeneration and growth to the region.

He said: “The fact that the company has cited the recent growth in the region and the skills pipeline from Ulster University at Magee as the rationale for the investment shows the importance of the City Deal and the investment in Centre’s of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing, Data Science and Life Sciences in Derry/Londonderry are paying off.”

Reacting to the announcement, Londonderry Chamber President Dawn McLaughlin, added: “This is excellent news for the North West’s regional economy, especially at a time of severe economic difficulty. High skilled, quality jobs like these will be crucial as we seek to recover from the pandemic and rebuild our economy. Almac is one of Northern Ireland’s most well-known and successful indigenous companies and is now globally renowned in the fields of pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, manufacturing, and clinical services.

“The creation of 100 new jobs in these fields at this time is a massive boost for our regional economy as it recovers from the effects of the pandemic. Almac’s decision to establish a new base in the North West also reflects our region’s growing reputation in sectors such as diagnostics, health and life sciences, tech, AI, and robotics, and complements the recent Derry and Strabane City Deal announcement. Inward investment and job creation like this will drive economic growth in the North West and will be vital as we rebuild post-lockdown.”

